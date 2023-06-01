Countries
Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library will be closed to public June 8

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County LibraryAugusta County Library’s Fishersville branch will be closed to the public Thursday, June 8 to allow for building maintenance.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Patrons may request curbside services by calling 540-949-6354 or 540-885-3961.

The Young Adult and Children’s area of the Fishersville building will be closed to the public on Friday, June 9. The library’s adult browsing areas, computers, meeting rooms, book sale and other services, such as printing, copying, faxing, scanning and notary, will remain open and available for patrons. The Fishersville branch will resume normal operations on Saturday, June 10.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

