Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library will be closed to public June 8

Augusta County Library’s Fishersville branch will be closed to the public Thursday, June 8 to allow for building maintenance.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Patrons may request curbside services by calling 540-949-6354 or 540-885-3961.

The Young Adult and Children’s area of the Fishersville building will be closed to the public on Friday, June 9. The library’s adult browsing areas, computers, meeting rooms, book sale and other services, such as printing, copying, faxing, scanning and notary, will remain open and available for patrons. The Fishersville branch will resume normal operations on Saturday, June 10.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.