First 100 days: Virginia’s first Black Congresswoman reflects on milestone

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia marked her first 100 days in the 118th Congress last Thursday.

Since her swearing in as the first Black woman to represent Virginia on March 7, she has several accomplishments to highlight.

“It is the honor of my lifetime to serve as the representative for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District and to fight for my constituents’ priorities in Congress,” McClellan said. “My calling to public service has always been motivated by the opportunity to help others and make our government work for everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or zip code. I am proud of the work my staff and I have accomplished in the first 100 days of Congress, even while dealing with a debt default crisis and Republican gridlock. I am confident we will continue to make great strides this Congress, and I will continue to be a voice for my constituents in Washington.”

In her first 100 days, McClellan introduced two bills to promote equity and opportunity in higher education.

She cosponsored 114 bills on a variety of issues, including health care, reproductive justice, voting rights, climate and environmental justice.

She cast 136 votes on the House floor and requested $44,315,499 in federal funding for local priorities in Virginia’s Fourth District.

McClellan joined 15 caucuses, including the Congressional Black Caucus, the New Democrat Coalition, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as several issue-based caucuses and task forces.

She participated in 18 committee hearings and markups through her position on both the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

On behalf of constituents, she opened 371 cases to advocate and help solve various issues they face. She closed 180 constituent cases and returned $135,590 in owed or missing benefits to constituents.

She hosted four leadership roundtables in her district with local elected officials, her staff attended 37 events in her district and McClellan visited eight localities throughout the district, including Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City, Petersburg, Brunswick, Emporia and Greensville.