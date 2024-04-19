Equality Virginia, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center team up for Town Hall event on May 3

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center will host host Equality Virginia staff and board members during the weekend of May 3-4.

The organizations will team up to host a Community Town Hall on May 3 for LGBTQ+ community members and families, allies and local and state lawmakers.

The event will include refreshments at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Town Hall event at 5:30 p.m.

Equality of Virginia will also provide a debrief of the 2024 legislative session and look ahead to 2024.

Registration is requested.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is located at 13 W. Beverley St., fifth floor, in Staunton.