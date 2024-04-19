Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Equality Virginia, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center team up for Town Hall event on May 3
Local

Equality Virginia, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center team up for Town Hall event on May 3

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center will host host Equality Virginia staff and board members during the weekend of May 3-4.

The organizations will team up to host a Community Town Hall on May 3 for LGBTQ+ community members and families, allies and local and state lawmakers.

The event will include refreshments at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Town Hall event at 5:30 p.m.

Equality of Virginia will also provide a debrief of the 2024 legislative session and look ahead to 2024.

Registration is requested.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is located at 13 W. Beverley St., fifth floor, in Staunton.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

ken mitchell
Politics, US & World

Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Fire Marshal: Cooking is possible cause of home fire in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham

Two residents have been displaced by a fire this morning on Briery Creek Road in Albemarle County.

steve enright bridgewater
Sports

Bridgewater College basketball coach Steve Enright leaving for Keene State job

Chris Graham

Former Dan Hurley assistant Steve Enright has stepped down from the head coaching job at Bridgewater to take the head job at Keene State.

jmu football
Sports

JMU introduces Eastern Kentucky AD Matt Roan as new athletics director

Chris Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts & Media, US & World

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is here: Happy release day for Swifties everywhere

Larissa Goalder
woman planting a flower garden
Climate, Virginia

Warmer weather in Virginia means earlier planting times, longer harvest season, more bugs

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Schools, Virginia

Shenandoah Conservatory to offer three-day summer guitar festival

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status