Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Drought emergency assistance available to Virginia farmers in 15 localities
Agriculture, Virginia

Drought emergency assistance available to Virginia farmers in 15 localities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Farmer safety wearing ear muffs
(© Maurizio Milanesio – stock.adobe.com)

Drought emergency assistance is available to 15 Virginia localities including Rockingham County through USDA emergency loans.

Seven Virginia counties qualified as primary natural disaster areas including:

  • Clarke County
  • Fauquier County
  • Frederick County
  • Loudoun County
  • Rappahannock County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Warren County

Farmers in these primary counties are now eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, or FSA.

Farmers in contiguous areas to the seven primary declaration counties are also eligible for drought emergency assistance.

The contiguous areas include:

  • Culpeper County
  • Fairfax County
  • Madison County
  • Page County
  • Prince William County
  • Rockingham County
  • Stafford County
  • City of Winchester

This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Provided eligibility requirements are met, the FSA will assess each emergency loan application individually and will consider specific circumstances and needs. Farmers in eligible localities have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these localities suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season for more than eight consecutive weeks.

For more information on available assistance programs and the application process, visit the Virginia FSA State Office website or call (804) 287-1500.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mike johnson
Politics, U.S. & World

Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Police, Virginia

Road rage: Virginia man who fired 18 shots, killed man, to serve 24 years in prison

Crystal Graham

A Virginia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday following his jury conviction of voluntary manslaughter and another nine years for violating his probation.

comedy
Arts & Culture, Local

Laugh for the Arts FUNdraiser at Court Square Theater tonight

Crystal Graham

"Laugh for the Arts: A Stand-Up Comedy Competition" will be held at Court Square Theater tonight starting at 7:30 p.m.

police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Two homicides in same Virginia community in 24 hours; ‘gravely disturbing’ to police chief

Crystal Graham
uva soccer north carolina
Sports

Men’s Soccer: #14 Virginia gets late goal to knock off #10 North Carolina, 1-0

Chris Graham
basketball
Basketball, Sports

George Mason takes West Virginia to the limit in 85-78 exhibition game loss

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Economy, Virginia

City of Richmond public sector workers join union; want ‘respect on the job’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy