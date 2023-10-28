Drought emergency assistance available to Virginia farmers in 15 localities

Drought emergency assistance is available to 15 Virginia localities including Rockingham County through USDA emergency loans.

Seven Virginia counties qualified as primary natural disaster areas including:

Clarke County

Fauquier County

Frederick County

Loudoun County

Rappahannock County

Shenandoah County

Warren County

Farmers in these primary counties are now eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, or FSA.

Farmers in contiguous areas to the seven primary declaration counties are also eligible for drought emergency assistance.

The contiguous areas include:

Culpeper County

Fairfax County

Madison County

Page County

Prince William County

Rockingham County

Stafford County

City of Winchester

This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Provided eligibility requirements are met, the FSA will assess each emergency loan application individually and will consider specific circumstances and needs. Farmers in eligible localities have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these localities suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season for more than eight consecutive weeks.

For more information on available assistance programs and the application process, visit the Virginia FSA State Office website or call (804) 287-1500.