Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home DHS extends temporary protected status registration period for immigrants from certain nations
Politics, U.S. & World

DHS extends temporary protected status registration period for immigrants from certain nations

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will extend the re-registration period for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for migrants from countries including El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Sudan.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia today both praised the announcement, which followed a Warner-led letter to advocate for TPS for migrants from Sudan and a Kaine-led letter to advocate for TPS for migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The amount of time allotted for TPS recipients to re-register for the program and its benefits will be extended from 60-days to the full 18-month validity period for each country with a TPS designation.

“We are very encouraged by DHS’ move to extend the re-registration period for those needing to renew their TPS status. Virginia is home to tens of thousands of TPS recipients who play essential roles in their communities and serve as a key part of our economy. This needed extension will provide these individuals – who are unable to safely return to their countries of origin due to extreme circumstances – with the additional time they need to carefully navigate the re-registration process and ensure that they can retain their lawful status, continue to work legally, and avoid deportation,” the senators said today.   

TPS. established by the U.S. Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990, is a temporary, renewable program that provides relief from deportation and access to a work permit for foreign nationals from certain countries who are unable to return safely to their home country due to natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary conditions.

Under this extension, the TPS re-registration periods are as follows: 

·El Salvador: July 12, 2023, through March 9, 2025

·Honduras: November 6, 2023, through July 5, 2025

·Nepal: October 24, 2023, through June 24, 2025

·Nicaragua: November 6, 2023, through July 5, 2025

·Sudan: August 21, 2023, through April 19, 2025

·Haiti: January 26, 2023, through August 3, 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Leonsis roll out proposed $2B public-private Alexandria arena deal
2 Augusta County deputy on administrative leave after tackling suspect in Dec. 9 arrest
3 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
4 Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program
5 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

For a healthy community: Waynesboro nonprofit aids foster youth, families with outreach, education

Rebecca Barnabi
abortion rights
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

The fate of mifepristone: Supreme Court to hear case against FDA-approved abortion medication

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed today to hear Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, a lawsuit filed in 2020 by anti-abortion advocates. 

richmond virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police investigating homicide of employee at Richmond Highway business

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Arts & Media, Local

Follow the star to Afton: The real story of Christmas comes to life with Bethlehem village

Rebecca Barnabi
Bronco Mendenhall
Football, Sports

Report: Mendenhall got thumbs-up from Carla Williams in chat with New Mexico AD

Chris Graham
Martu Loncarica
Sports

University of Richmond names Martu Loncarica new field hockey coach

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Stabbing at Virginia high school sends 17-year-old to hospital, second juvenile to detention center

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy