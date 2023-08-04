Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
DEA considers special registration to continue telehealth for patients prescribed controlled substances
Health, Politics, U.S.

DEA considers special registration to continue telehealth for patients prescribed controlled substances

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
telehealth
(© Rido – stock.adobe.com)

The Drug Enforcement Agency is considering creation of a special registration process to allow quality health care providers to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth services allowed patients, including individuals prescribed controlled substances for certain medical conditions, to consult with physicians safely via video conference.

The end of the pandemic and public health emergency in the United States meant the end of allowing telehealth services in the prescription of controlled substances.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia has been a vocal advocate for telehealth and has previously called on the DEA to establish this process.

“Telehealth was a lifesaver for patients during the peak of the pandemic and has since opened the door to uncomplicated and reliable access to a doctor for patients who need it. Given the shortage of mental health providers and the increased need for access to prescribers through telehealth, I’m pleased that the DEA is finally looking into establishing a rule to allow specially trained prescribers to continue administering controlled substances virtually without requiring an in-person visit. This rule will be especially meaningful to patients who rely on medications that treat opioid use disorder, among many others. I encourage prescribers and patients to participate in the DEA’s public comment period and provide their input on this proposed rule.”

Congress has directed the DEA since 2008 to set up a special registration process, an exception process under the Ryan Haight Act, a law that regulates the online prescription of controlled substances. The special registration process would open the door for quality health care providers to evaluate a patient and prescribe these medications over telehealth safely, as was done during the pandemic.

Warner included a provision to expand financial coverage for virtual substance use treatment in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018. In 2003, as governor of Virginia, he expanded Medicaid coverage for telemedicine statewide, including evaluation and management visits, a range of individual psychotherapies, the full range of consultations, and some clinical services, including in cardiology and obstetrics. Coverage was also expanded to include non-physician providers. Among other benefits, the telehealth expansion allowed individuals in medically underserved and remote areas of Virginia to access quality specialty care that isn’t always available at home.

The DEA will hold listening sessions in Arlington on Sept. 12 and 13, 2023 at DEA Headquarters to discuss the special registration process.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

sex trafficking
U.S.

Challenge to prevent human trafficking among women and girls to award $50K prizes

Crystal Graham
check fraud
Local, Public Safety

Know this lady? Staunton Police need you to give them a quick call

Chris Graham

Staunton Police Department are asking for the public’s help with its investigation of a check fraud that occurred on Monday, and frankly, this one shouldn’t be all that hard.

student loan relief
Politics, U.S.

IRS receives pressure to promote educational assistance programs for student loans

Rebecca Barnabi

The Employer Participation in Repayment Act allows employers to contribute up to $5,250 tax-free to employees’ student loans annually.

shida vs storm
Sports

Notebook: Tony Khan hot-shots AEW women’s booking, Elite bleeds viewers, ‘Collision’

Chris Graham
Local

Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
algae bloom in lake
Public Safety, Virginia

Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom

Crystal Graham
augusta county appraiser
Local

Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy