Business/Econ, US & World

CSX reaches agreements with four more union groups for employee paid sick leave

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

CSX has reached agreements with four additional groups of railroad workers to provide paid sick leave benefits, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the work experience for its employees.

The unions include SMART-TD Conductors/Trainmen (C&O), SMART-TD Yardmasters, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and Carrolton Road-Transportation Communications Union-represented Engineers/Yardmen/Maintenance of Way employees.

Agreements extend coverage to more than 600 employees, further solidifying CSX’s industry-leading initiative of providing paid sick leave to its workforce. In 2023, CSX became the first U.S. Class I railroad to extend paid sick leave agreements to its contract workers. The company has since successfully negotiated with several unions including the BMWED, BRC, SMART-TD, IAM, NCFO, and IBEW, extending this critical benefit to thousands of railroad workers.

“CSX values our employees and understands that their wellbeing is critical to our success. We are grateful to our labor partners for their collaboration in solidifying these agreements and helping us lead the way toward a more inclusive and supportive work environment,” CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs said.

CSX continues to collaborate with its union partners to negotiate and implement changes that improve the work experience and quality of life for its employees.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

