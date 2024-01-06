Crystal Graham: A desperate hunt for a certain Little Debbie Christmas tree cake

It’s normal for most people to indulge in extra sweets during the holiday season. From neighbors and clients dropping off cookies to Christmas parties, we’re all prone to gain a few pounds due to the “little” splurges.

In recent years, I’ve become obsessed with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes which generally pop up on shelves in November and are pretty abundant at grocery stores through mid-December.

For me, I only want the vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes. Not chocolate. They came out with those also, but they don’t match up to the original.

I’m pretty sure I’m not the only person who loves this seasonal treat. They seriously make a candle with the Christmas tree cake scent (yes, I have one) and even vanilla ice cream mixed with small pieces of the cake layered in it. They even sell Christmas tree ornaments made to look like the iconic cakes.

The vanilla cake features a vanilla crème and white frosting with a red icing drizzle and green sugar sprinkles … truly heaven in a little plastic wrapper.

Based on previous years, I knew that the trees generally disappear from shelves just before Christmas and become difficult to find.

However, after chatting with a friend this year who works stocking shelves at Walmart, and said not to worry they had plenty, I didn’t panic buy and stock up on multiple boxes to enjoy after Christmas.

To my dismay, when I went to shop at my local Martins for groceries about five days before Christmas, I found on the shelf a Valentine’s Day cake where the holiday cakes used to sit.

I assumed my store might have just sold out and went over to the Walmart my friend had said was well stocked, and again, no Christmas tree cakes.

In a panic, I posted to my social media that I wasn’t finding these goodies anywhere, and before long, friends who were shopping for their own Christmas essentials, were fanning far and wide in search of the illustrious cakes to no avail.

My husband, reluctantly, even went on a hunt with me the next day, hitting our local Walmart Neighborhood Store, Kroger and Food Lion. Again, we found Valentine’s cakes and birthday cakes, but none of the Christmas tree cakes.

I was probably a little more sad than I should have been. After all, I had more than my fair share before this date, regularly buying five boxes (there are five cakes in each box) or so on every grocery store trip. My waist line was probably rejoicing.

Later that day, after a workout, my husband decided to go out again to try to make me happy venturing into a nearby city and checked another Food Lion, another Martins, another Kroger, and still, no success.

I had friends sending me updates after checking numerous Aldis, Target and Family Dollar only to send me the disappointing note after their search – “not here.”

I thought I found some in a neighboring county through Instacart only to get a message from the delivery person saying they didn’t find any on the shelves, so they refunded my order.

I even called the Little Debbie Outlet store located about 10 minutes from me – only to be told they didn’t have any of the Christmas tree cakes there either.

A friend who used to work in a managerial role at a local retail outlet even did a little research for me asking around as to why all the cakes had disappeared. He was told that they were taken off shelves before Christmas and donated to Food Banks. I mean, that’s nice, but I just don’t understand why they can’t stay on shelves until at least New Year’s Day.

It’s kind of like the Pumpkin drink I buy every year from the ABC store – always gone before Thanksgiving is here.

In a desperate state, I went online to Amazon on Dec. 23 and found one seller offering a set of six boxes for about 25 percent more than I normally would have paid at the store.

I ordered them, the last set available by the seller, convinced the order would be cancelled or the order would arrive with an alternative like Zebra cakes or birthday cakes. Not the same, for the record.

I had given up on finding any more cakes locally, but I still had my eye on that Amazon order. It was being shipped by the seller so the order was taking much longer than the customary two days for Prime members.

In the meantime, I lit my Christmas tree cake candle though I found it to be a cruel reminder that no more cakes were available this season.

The Amazon order was placed on Dec. 23, and on Jan. 3, I got a note that the package was out for delivery through UPS.

I was convinced I would be disappointed. I was convinced the seller would send me chocolate cakes or another seasonal offering from Little Debbie. Or even possibly the zebra cakes or birthday cakes as a replacement.

My husband and I had a University of Virginia basketball game to attend Wednesday night, and when we left, there still had not been a delivery.

When we returned late, the box was on our doorstep.

As I slowly opened it, ready for disappointment, I saw the red, white and green boxes carefully packed by the seller. They were there, in their full glory, and vanilla, just like I had ordered.

I may have let out a shriek.

My husband, who likes them but is just fine with the alternative versions, came into the kitchen and said he wished he had videotaped the unveiling.

While the cakes have an expiration date of Jan. 19, I’m sure we won’t let a single one go to waste.

Based on the volume of cakes I ordered, two friends said they couldn’t wait to see what I made with them. I have seen recipes for cheesecake and other desserts made with the vanilla cakes.

While I didn’t respond, I knew I wasn’t baking anything – that I’d be enjoying the cakes, one at a time, until I run out and have to wait until next Christmas season for more.

And yes, I’ll be that girl, in line at Martins with a cart full of cakes, begging the clerk not to judge me.

Maybe I’ll tell them I’m baking those cheesecakes. But ya’ll will know the truth.