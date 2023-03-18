ClineWatch: Cline targets Social Security, Medicare, hopes you won’t notice

Appearing on Jimmy Failla’s Fox News Radio show, Congressman Ben Cline admitted that he doesn’t really want to protect Social Security and Medicare, at least not for future recipients. (Pay attention to the word But at the beginning of the fourth sentence.)

He tried to obscure that fact under a blizzard of unrelated, hazy and unspecific language.

“We want to protect Social Security and Medicare. For those who are currently enrolled in Social Security and Medicare, they’ve come to depend on these programs. And we want to make sure that they can continue to depend on them as needed. But for my kids, they need to have a future and an America that is going to still stand for the great things that it stood for when you and I were growing up. And that’s going to have to come through prioritization of other programs where all of the stuff that’s out there is not going to be able to be continuing at the federal level. And whether it’s block granting to the states or whether it’s eliminating federal programs altogether, we’re going to have to start doing it. If we need to put in work requirements for welfare, we’ve been wanting to do that for a long time, but we’re going to have to rethink the way that the federal government interacts with its citizens and with the world, because we can’t just continue to, when you’re talking about foreign aid, we can’t continue to just be throwing American taxpayer dollars around the world. We’ve fought a war on poverty both here and abroad. And it’s been a war on poverty that we have not won. So poverty still exists. And we’ve got to figure out some smarter ways to fight it.”

Got that? Me neither.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.