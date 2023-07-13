Cheers: Wine Festival returns with Augusta County Fair

Pour the wine and gather friends, because the Augusta County Fair is back in town, which means so is the Augusta County Fair Wine Festival.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, enjoy wine from four wineries, cider from two cideries and, a first this year, beverages from a meadery.

“You don’t get them very often,” Wine Festival organizer Melissa D. Howell said of Saga Meadery & Winery from Front Royal.

Also expected are DeVault Vineyard, Narmada Winery, Fables & Feathers Winery, Rebec Vineyard, Big Fish Cider and Cobbler Mountain.

“It’s a great combination,” Howell said.

A DJ will provide music from noon to 4 p.m., and food trucks will have food for sale.

Participants can sample wine and browse the wares of various vendors, including Scentsy, Free Spirit, Amato Clinic, Copper Kettle Candles and Mountain Trout Treasure.

The Wine Festival kicks off the county fair at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Tickets are available on Facebook and the fair’s website. In advance until noon on Friday, July 21, tickets are $25 per person, $30 at the door, $10 for designated drivers and ages 13 to 20, and children 12 and under get in for free.