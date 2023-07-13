Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscheers wine festival returns with augusta county fair
Business, Culture, Local

Cheers: Wine Festival returns with Augusta County Fair

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
wine and cheese
(© Grecaud Paul – stock.adobe.com)

Pour the wine and gather friends, because the Augusta County Fair is back in town, which means so is the Augusta County Fair Wine Festival.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, enjoy wine from four wineries, cider from two cideries and, a first this year, beverages from a meadery.

“You don’t get them very often,” Wine Festival organizer Melissa D. Howell said of Saga Meadery & Winery from Front Royal.

Also expected are DeVault Vineyard, Narmada Winery, Fables & Feathers Winery, Rebec Vineyard, Big Fish Cider and Cobbler Mountain.

“It’s a great combination,” Howell said.

A DJ will provide music from noon to 4 p.m., and food trucks will have food for sale.

Participants can sample wine and browse the wares of various vendors, including Scentsy, Free Spirit, Amato Clinic, Copper Kettle Candles and Mountain Trout Treasure.

The Wine Festival kicks off the county fair at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Tickets are available on Facebook and the fair’s website. In advance until noon on Friday, July 21, tickets are $25 per person, $30 at the door, $10 for designated drivers and ages 13 to 20, and children 12 and under get in for free.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

window air conditioner unit
Virginia

Local social services departments offer cooling assistance, applications due August 15

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture, Local

July Ivy Talk: Dr. William Kurtz to share story of Black men who served in the Civil War

Rebecca Barnabi

The Ivy Creek Foundation’s July Ivy Talk will focus on African American Union Soldiers from Albemarle County.

waynesboro
Business, Culture, Local

Waynesboro bed and breakfast looks to expand offerings to include small outdoor events

Crystal Graham

Heritage Hill Bed & Breakfast is close to getting a green light from Waynesboro City Council and city planners to hold small-scale events at its Sherwood Avenue location.

valley league baseball
Sports

Eight recent Waynesboro Generals alums taken in 2023 MLB Draft

Chris Graham
Jennifer McClellan Kamala Harris
U.S. News

Vice President Kamala Harris makes American history again with tie-breaking votes

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?

Chris Graham
forest
Virginia

National forest in Virginia receives project funding through Good Neighbor Authority investment

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy