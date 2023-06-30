Countries
boating safety encouraged during holiday weekend including wearing life jackets
Culture

Boating safety encouraged during holiday weekend, including wearing life jackets

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Max Topchii – stock.adobe.com)

Stay safe and sober this summer while boating is the message from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the National Association of Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).

Safety begins with always wearing a life jacket while on the water. According to both organizations, a good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds.

July 1 to 3, 2023 is Operation Dry Water, a national weekend dedicated to amplified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents, according to 2021 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics. Use of legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous situations while on the water.

“Individuals and families from across the country head to our nation’s waterways for a fun, safe, and pleasant experience out on the water. Our goal is to not only educate boaters on the dangers of impaired boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket,” DWR Public Information Officer Paige Pearson said. “To ensure that everyone is safe out on the water, we have partnered with Operation Dry Water to assist in educating operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating under the influence. DWR wants boaters to have a safe and enjoyable summer while out on the water, and to do that boat operators and passengers must remain sober and alert while underway.”

Boating safety tips include having life jackets in good condition that fit all occupants of the boat, including children, and letting someone know where you are going on the boat and when you expect to return to land. Have a plan to reboard your boat in case you end up in the water unexpectedly. Weather conditions and marine forecasts are available online on the National Weather Service website. The United States Geological Survey has water temperatures for some inland lakes and rivers.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

