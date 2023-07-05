Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbiden administration continues to promise student debt relief for borrowers
Politics, U.S. + World

Biden Administration continues to promise student debt relief for borrowers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© pathdoc – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona and President Joe Biden continue to promise student loan borrowers relief.

The day after the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that Biden does not have authorization to forgive $400 billion in American student loan debt, Cardona released a statement that the Biden-Harris Administration will not stop fighting for borrowers.

“We believe the Supreme Court got it wrong,” Cardona said of Friday’s decision.

He said that he and Biden recognize the critical nature of the situation and what student debt relief would have meant for tens of millions of Americans and their families.

“This decision from the Supreme Court means that the Administration cannot move forward with the one-time student debt relief plan announced last year. The Department [of Education] had already approved applications for more than 16 million borrowers, and if you are one of those borrowers, you should know that we are unable to provide you with relief under this program due to the court’s ruling,” Cardona said.

On Friday, the administration announced three new actions in its fight to aid student loan borrowers. The administration will first take action to open an alternative path to debt relief for working and middle-class borrowers. The process has already begun through rulemaking to provide relief as fast as possible.

The second action was the release of details of the most affordable repayment plan ever created in the U.S. called the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan. Under this plan, borrowers will begin to save money later in summer 2023. Monthly payments will be cut to $0 for millions of borrowers who make $32,800 or less per year, or $67,500 a year for a family of four. All other borrowers will save at least $1,000 per year. The plan will stop runaway interest rates.

The third action by the administration is to help borrowers back into repayment by creating a temporary “on ramp” to repayment for one year for anyone struggling to make payments. During the “on ramp” period, missed, partial or late payments will not lead to negative credit reporting, default or loans being sent to collection agencies. Borrowers who can make payments, should make payments.

Cardona encouraged borrowers to visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief to learn more and to identify a repayment plan that works for them when monthly payments resume in October 2023. He said the administration will continue its work to make college more affordable and accessible.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we have taken unprecedented steps toward this goal, including by increasing Pell Grants by $900, which is the largest increase in a decade; fixing a broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and discharging $42 billion in debt so public service workers can get the loan relief they were promised; and holding colleges accountable when they take advantage of students and borrowers,” he said. “We will not stop fighting to make sure that student debt is not a barrier for Americans to access college or economic opportunity. We will continue to put the needs of students and borrowers first, help borrowers access the support and resources they need, and make the promise of college a reality for more American families.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Delmarva scores four in the seventh, takes down FredNats, 7-4

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR battles the raindrops, has successful street debut in Chicago

Rod Mullins

Shane van Gisbergen barely knows who he is himself, so you’re forgiven for not knowing who he was, or how to pronounce his name, before SVG went out and won the street race in Chicago on Sunday.

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers call Mountain Valley Pipeline provision ‘plainly contrary to the public interest’

Rebecca Barnabi

An amicus brief was submitted today by five members of Congress in support of a lawsuit to prevent the automatic approval of the MVP.

sonia lamonica
Sports

UVA hires Towson coach Sonia LaMonica to head up women’s lacrosse program

Chris Graham
missing
Virginia

Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Chris Graham
forest
U.S. + World

‘Americans love our forests’: Comment period receives 330K responses for conservation

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Columns + Op/Eds, Politics

Throw them all in jail, and then throw away the key

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy