Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the availability of $1 billion in grants to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces in urban and community forests where more than 84 percent of Americans live, work and play.

Today’s announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Administration’s work to build a clean energy economy, advance environmental justice and create economic opportunity in communities across the country.

The funding is part of a $1.5 billion investment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The grant funding is available to community-based organizations, tribes, municipal and state governments, nonprofit partners, universities and other eligible entities as they work to increase tree cover in urban spaces and boost equitable access to nature while bolstering resilience to extreme heat, storm-induced flooding, and other climate impacts.

This historic level of investment will enable the Forest Service to support projects to improve public health, increase access to nature, and deliver real economic and ecological benefits to cities, towns and tribal communities across the country.

“This program is yet another way that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and ensuring that all people, regardless of zip code or neighborhood, have equitable access to the benefits that trees and green spaces provide,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Whether it’s reducing heat stress or creating jobs in tree-planting and maintenance, this grant funding will support local communities and partners who are working on the ground to advance environmental justice by mitigating the impact of climate change on communities who lack tree cover in urban spaces while giving kids more safe spaces to play outdoors.”

Inflation Reduction Act funding

Along with the open grant funding opportunity, the USDA Forest Service is providing up to $250 million to states and territories to further local efforts to support urban communities through equitable access to trees and the benefits they provide.

Virginia will receive $6.6 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding.

“Research shows that trees and green spaces improve physical and mental health outcomes and create new economic opportunities,” said USDA Undersecretary for Natural Resources and the Environment Dr. Homer Wilkes. “They also enhance community green spaces and support lasting community relationships and engagements. These funds will enable us to bring these benefits to disadvantaged communities across the nation, and to support new partnerships with a diverse array of organizations.”

The Inflation Reduction Act makes the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis. Through this grant funding opportunity, the agency will invest in proposals that extend beyond planting new trees, such as proposals for maintaining and managing urban forests, increasing community engagement in local urban forest planning, and improving community and urban forest resilience to climate change, extreme heat, forest pests and diseases, and extreme weather events.

“Investing in our urban forests is investing in the health and wellness of our communities,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Trees provide numerous benefits, like improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, providing shade, creating safe outdoor spaces for recreation, and stimulating other kinds of investments. Equitable access to these benefits is key, as everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a healthy and sustainable environment.”

Application process

The Forest Service is holding a series of webinars to assist potential applicants in applying for grant funding.

An initial webinar was held on March 29, with additional webinars scheduled later in April.

These information-sharing webinars will be posted on the Forest Service website.

The final funding amount will depend on the total funding requested from proposals and their potential impact on disadvantaged communities.

The open application period runs through June 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

For information on how to apply for federal Urban and Community Forestry grants, visit the Forest Service website, or www.grants.gov using the opportunity number USDA-FS-2023-UCF-IRA-01.