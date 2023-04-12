Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsbiden administration announces funding to expand access to trees green spaces
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham
Published date:
urban trees
(© victorgrow – stock.adobe.com)

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the availability of $1 billion in grants to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces in urban and community forests where more than 84 percent of Americans live, work and play.

Today’s announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Administration’s work to build a clean energy economy, advance environmental justice and create economic opportunity in communities across the country.

The funding is part of a $1.5 billion investment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The grant funding is available to community-based organizations, tribes, municipal and state governments, nonprofit partners, universities and other eligible entities as they work to increase tree cover in urban spaces and boost equitable access to nature while bolstering resilience to extreme heat, storm-induced flooding, and other climate impacts.

This historic level of investment will enable the Forest Service to support projects to improve public health, increase access to nature, and deliver real economic and ecological benefits to cities, towns and tribal communities across the country.

“This program is yet another way that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and ensuring that all people, regardless of zip code or neighborhood, have equitable access to the benefits that trees and green spaces provide,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Whether it’s reducing heat stress or creating jobs in tree-planting and maintenance, this grant funding will support local communities and partners who are working on the ground to advance environmental justice by mitigating the impact of climate change on communities who lack tree cover in urban spaces while giving kids more safe spaces to play outdoors.”

Inflation Reduction Act funding

Along with the open grant funding opportunity, the USDA Forest Service is providing up to $250 million to states and territories to further local efforts to support urban communities through equitable access to trees and the benefits they provide.

Virginia will receive $6.6 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding.

“Research shows that trees and green spaces improve physical and mental health outcomes and create new economic opportunities,” said USDA Undersecretary for Natural Resources and the Environment Dr. Homer Wilkes. “They also enhance community green spaces and support lasting community relationships and engagements. These funds will enable us to bring these benefits to disadvantaged communities across the nation, and to support new partnerships with a diverse array of organizations.”

The Inflation Reduction Act makes the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis. Through this grant funding opportunity, the agency will invest in proposals that extend beyond planting new trees, such as proposals for maintaining and managing urban forests, increasing community engagement in local urban forest planning, and improving community and urban forest resilience to climate change, extreme heat, forest pests and diseases, and extreme weather events.

“Investing in our urban forests is investing in the health and wellness of our communities,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Trees provide numerous benefits, like improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, providing shade, creating safe outdoor spaces for recreation, and stimulating other kinds of investments. Equitable access to these benefits is key, as everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a healthy and sustainable environment.”

Application process

The Forest Service is holding a series of webinars to assist potential applicants in applying for grant funding.

An initial webinar was held on March 29, with additional webinars scheduled later in April.

These information-sharing webinars will be posted on the Forest Service website.

The final funding amount will depend on the total funding requested from proposals and their potential impact on disadvantaged communities.

The open application period runs through June 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

For information on how to apply for federal Urban and Community Forestry grants, visit the Forest Service website, or www.grants.gov using the opportunity number USDA-FS-2023-UCF-IRA-01.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

police
Local

Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

Chris Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi

For more than 20 years, mifepristone has been used as a safe and effective medication in abortion care and miscarriage management.

police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

Local

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
uva health
Local

UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

Rebecca Barnabi
jones gardens staunton virginia
Culture

Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Local

Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy