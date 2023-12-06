Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bath County receives $2M federal grant to improve emergency medical care
Health, Local

Bath County receives $2M federal grant to improve emergency medical care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Bath County has been awarded a $2 million U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant to improve coordination of emergency medical care, strengthen preparedness and resilience, and improve emergency communications interoperability.

The funding is for the Northern Alleghany Highlands Radio Project, which serves Bath and Highland counties.

“Virginians are safer when our first responders can communicate and coordinate,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “This grant helps our underserved localities improve public safety and enables rural communities to bolster safety measures through shared best practices and lessons learned. The Northern Alleghany Highlands Radio Project exemplifies the spirit of service in Virginia, and I’m pleased that these resources will further our commitment to safety across the Commonwealth.”

The Rural Emergency Medical Communications Demonstration Project (REMDCP) grant’s priority is to examine communications barriers and identify solutions that enhance existing emergency communications infrastructure to improve the delivery of rural medical care and address gaps in the implementation of the National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP).

“The ability for emergency responders to connect, communicate and collaborate is crucial,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance Cole. “Helping rural localities keep up with increasingly complex threats and disasters keeps us all safer.”

Bath County Administrator Michael Bender said the right thing to do is to work together through a regional approach.

“By improving communications for first responders, we will improve patient care. We want to lead the way, showing even the smallest communities can empower the first responders who protect us all, and the REMCDP grant helps us do just that,” Bender said.

Terry Hall, Chair of Virginia’s Statewide Interoperability Executive Committee, said that other public safety agencies in the United States will have an opportunity to learn from the project.

“I am excited and honored to work with Bath, Highland and CISA to show that, with a little help, even smaller jurisdictions can choose interoperability up front,” said Statewide Interoperability Coordinator Gabe Elias.

Bath County is one of only three jurisdictions nationwide to receive REMCDP grant funding this fiscal year.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids and other harmful drugs’

Rebecca Barnabi
elon musk
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham

Elon Musk, who has 10 kids with an assembly line of mothers, thinks I’m the “awful” one because my wife and I decided long ago not to have kids.

police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred this summer.

image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham
ukraine
U.S. & World

First indictments made under U.S. war crimes statute in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy