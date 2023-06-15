Countries
Virginia

American flags will honor fallen heroes at Virginia War Memorial

Rebecca Barnabi
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Red, white and blue will splash the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond for the fifth year.

From June 23 through July 14, 12,000 American flags will commemorate the Memorial’s Hill of Heroes.

The flags honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service from World War II to present day, and whose names are inscribed on the Memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

Virginia War Memorial staff and docents will be assisted by volunteers from community and veteran service organizations and other patriotic men, women and children in placing the flags starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Anyone interested in helping place flags should contact Virginia War Memorial Operations Manager Ben King at [email protected] or call 804-786-2060.

After the flags are installed on June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation and corporate sponsors Altria and Virginia Housing will host a free community celebration for children and adults featuring military vehicles, crafts and educational activities, live music and food trucks.

“We invite everyone to come join us in placing the flags and to enjoy the celebration that will follow,” Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said. “The sight of thousands of flags covering the Memorial grounds is truly awe-inspiring and inspirational and will remind all of us of tremendous sacrifices of our Virginia heroes who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

The Virginia War Memorial’s mission is to honor veterans, preserve history, educate youth and inspire patriotism. The memorial, a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, was dedicated in 1956 and includes names of men who died in military service during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism.

The Virginia War Memorial is at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, 23221, just north of the Lee Bridge. Admission and parking are free.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

