Update: Albemarle County police investigate fatal vehicle crash on Route 53
Rebecca Barnabi
Update: Tuesday, 6:21 p.m. Albemarle County Police has identified the victim of the fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Route 53 this morning as Mark Alan Chamberlain, 59, of Albemarle County.

 

A fallen tree on Route 53 in Albemarle County caused a two-vehicle crash this morning which resulted in the death of one person involved.

Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at approximately 8:45 a.m. between Route 20 and Milton Road on Route 53.

One vehicle occupant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another was declared dead at the scene. The deceased victim’s identify is withheld pending notification of family.

Albemarle County PD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team will continue to investigate the crash.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

