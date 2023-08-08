Update: Albemarle County police investigate fatal vehicle crash on Route 53

Update: Tuesday, 6:21 p.m. Albemarle County Police has identified the victim of the fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Route 53 this morning as Mark Alan Chamberlain, 59, of Albemarle County.

A fallen tree on Route 53 in Albemarle County caused a two-vehicle crash this morning which resulted in the death of one person involved.

Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at approximately 8:45 a.m. between Route 20 and Milton Road on Route 53.

One vehicle occupant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another was declared dead at the scene. The deceased victim’s identify is withheld pending notification of family.

Albemarle County PD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team will continue to investigate the crash.