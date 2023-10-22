Albemarle County family, two pets displaced after fire in Raintree Drive home

An Albemarle County family has been displaced from their Raintree Drive home after a fire in their two-story home Saturday night.

Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a report of a fire in the 1200 block at 10:24 p.m. Saturday.

The first arriving units arrived five minutes after dispatch to discover smoke and fire conditions.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely and without injury, along with both their pets.

The four-member family is being assisted by relatives.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office and is considered accidental at this time.