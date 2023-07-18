AI: Is it good or bad for the wellbeing of humans, mental health?

Artificial intelligence or AI is changing the world as humans know it at a fast pace.

What will AI’s effect be on the human brain and the wellbeing of humans?

Katerina Lengold, founder of the Neurointegration Institute and an early-stage AI investor, has studied the potential disruption that AI will bring to the human brain and mental health.

“It’s a tsunami that is about to hit us hard,” the MIT graduate, who began college at ager 14, said. Lengold holds degrees in computer science, business administration, economics and data science. She has taught her neuroscience-based approach to living a more productive and joyful life to more than 27,000 people in more than 40 countries. Her method is accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

According to Lengold, the nonstop stimulation of AI poses serious risk to the human brain and sends the nervous system into a state of constant overdrive. Burnout is the inevitable result, which leaves humans feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

The good news, however, is that humans can influence what happens to the brain. First, it is important to understand the brain and how it reacts to change so that humans can learn how to regulate brain activity.