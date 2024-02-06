Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home A generation of American adults still relies on parents for financial support
Biz/Econ, US/World

A generation of American adults still relies on parents for financial support

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
teenager eating on couch
(© Prostock-studio– stock.adobe.com)

Snowplow parenting has some Americans shoveling into their savings accounts to financially help their adult children.

A recent Pew Research study reports that 3/4 of parents assisted adult children in the last year. USA Journal reports that parents are adopting the “snowplow” approach to clear financial paths for adult children as the adult children face economic hardships.

Approximately half of adults under age 30 are living with their parents, delaying marriage and parenthood. Some researchers are referring to “emerging adulthood” for today’s young adults who are challenged with rising college costs and housing.

Twenty-eight percent of adults ages 18 to 34 received financial help from parents, according to Pew, with household expenses. Less than half of young adults consider themselves financially independent. One third of adults over age 30 still rely on parents for financial support.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County
2 NCAA, Tennessee, Virginia AGs continue back-and-forth over NIL rules
3 Art center hopes to ‘amplify voices’ with exhibit focused on housing insecurity, homelessness
4 Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win
5 ‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Latest News

jim larranaga miami uva
Basketball, Sports

‘The game?’ Miami coach Jim Larranaga had enough of that press conference

Chris Graham
uva miami
Basketball, Sports

Virginia puts Big Monday chokehold on Miami, in convincing 60-38 win

Chris Graham

Miami was averaging 80.8 points per game coming into Big Monday. Let that sink in as you consider how the ‘Canes didn’t score half that in that 60-38 loss to Virginia.

climate change
Climate, Op-Eds, US/World

Roddy Scheer: What is this new brand of climate denial called New Denialism?

Contributors

For years, human-induced climate change has been a controversial topic, despite heaps of scientific evidence proving its existence.

ben cline
Govt/Politics, Op-Eds, US/World

Gene Zitver: More partisan whining from Ben Cline on Senate border deal

Contributors
woodrow wilson
Arts & Culture, Local

President Woodrow Wilson: 100 years since the death of America’s leader through World War I

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

Sentara Health employees ‘work together’ to raise nearly $2.3M for United Way’s 2023 campaign

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Martinsville man sentenced to 10 years for possession, trafficking of cocaine, meth

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status