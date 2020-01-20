New Dominion Bookshop Presents: Diane Rehm Live at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome the New Dominion Bookshop for their live on-stage presentation of Diane Rehm: When My Time Comes – with John Grisham.

Join in for an evening with Rehm, a bestselling author and former NPR radio host, who will speak about her new book, When My Time Comes.

Rehm will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author John Grisham. Signed copies of Rehm’s books and Grisham’s books will be for sale in the lobby before and after the event.

Tickets for this live 7 p.m. event are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

