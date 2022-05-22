Nats ace Stephen Strasburg to make rehab start in Fredericksburg

2019 World Series MVP starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start Tuesday’s Fredericksburg Nationals game against the Salem Red Sox at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as part of a minor league rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m

Media wanting to attend Tuesday’s game should email Eric Bach at mediarelations@frednats.com for a credential.

Strasburg, the first overall pick of the Nationals in the 2009 draft, missed most of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in July of 2021 to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in his arm.

In 246 Major League games, Strasburg holds a record of 113-61, an ERA of 3.21, and has struck out over 1,700 batters in his career.

Limited $2 Taco Tuesday tickets are still available for the game, and you can purchase those here: www.milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets/single-game-tickets#game=669560

Military members also can get free tickets for Wednesday’s game, which can also be purchased at the link above.

If you can’t make it to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the game, you can listen live for free here, or purchase a subscription to MiLB tv to watch every pitch live.

