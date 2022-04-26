More than 23,000 Virginia tickets win prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. More than 23,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Monday, April 25, drawing. That includes one ticket that won $50,000.

Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $454 million.

The ticket that won $50,000 was bought at Giant Food, 14125 St. Germain Drive in Centreville. It matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 12-18-20-39-61, and the Powerball number was 10.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any Virginia Lottery retailer or online at valottery.com. Of the 23,654 winning tickets in Virginia in Monday’s drawing, 4,612 were bought online.

With Wednesday’s estimated $454 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full $454 million jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $271.9 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

