MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 14
We’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks today. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 14)
Below, we'll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.
MLB Predictions Today: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-130)
With our first MLB betting pick up the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the Washington Nationals by -1.5 runs. The Braves are coming off a disappointing series against the New York Mets where they were truly hoping that they could get a few games on them in the National League East standings. The Braves entered the series down 1.5 games and now sit 2.5 games behind the Mets. This is the perfect time for them to climb back against the Washington Nationals as the Nationals are arguably the worst team in the league. They’re currently a 30-59 and have only managed to win one out of their last 10 games.
They’ve been very disappointing throughout the entire year and this Braves’ offense has the second most home runs in all of baseball and should be able to get things done offensively.
MLB Predictions Today: LA Dodgers ML (-155)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the St. Louis Cardinals outright. Both the Dodgers and the Cardinals have been two of the better teams in the National League this season, but it would be tough to argue that the Dodgers simply aren’t just a much better team.
The Dodgers are going to be coming into this one with some impressive numbers on the years they currently have the ninth most home runs with 111 and are also hitting. 253 as a team, which ranks them seventh in baseball. With Tyler Anderson getting the start here, it feels like a better time to be all over them. He’s been great throughout the entire year as he’s going to be coming home with some impressive numbers. Anderson currently has a 3.15 ERA and a WHIP that’s nearly below 1.
MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (-165)
With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Chicago White Sox outright. There’s an argument that the White Sox might be the most disappointing team in all of baseball this season. Minnesota is going to be coming into this one in first place in the American League Central and was just able to come away with an impressive win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
The reason the Twins have been one of the better teams in baseball this year is because of their potent offense. They’re currently hitting .253 as a team, which makes them sixth in all of baseball. They’ve also managed to hit 113 home runs, which ranks them in the top seven. It’s a good spot for them to continue doing their thing against a struggling White Sox team.