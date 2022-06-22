MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 22

We're going to see many MLB games on Wednesday to profit from. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 22nd.

MLB parlay betting has become a big thing over the past few years. Parlays allow us to make more money on just a few dollars and are always profitable.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 22): Boston Red Sox ML (-130)

With our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Boston Red Sox to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. The Red Sox are going to be coming into this one playing excellent baseball recently as they’re currently 38-31 and have won seven out of their last 10 games. If they are to win this game, they would complete a three-game sweep against the Tigers. The Tigers are going to be coming into this one at 26-42 and have only won two out of their last 10 games.

Michael Wacha is going to be on the mound here and that’s great news for us. He’s been one of the better pitchers in baseball this season as he’s currently 5-1 with a 1.03 WHIP and a 2.28 ERA.

Bet on the Red Sox (-130) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 22): LA Angels ML (-190)

With our second pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Angels to beat the Kansas City Royals outright. The Royals are going to be coming into this one after an impressive 12-11 win against the Angels, but still have been one of the worst teams in baseball to start the year.

The Royals have actually won the first two games of the series, so it makes it more likely that the Angels are going to bounce back here. With Shohei Ohtani getting the start for Los Angeles, this is a great time to back them here.

The superstars going to be coming into this one as one of the better arms in baseball still as he currently has a 3.28 ERA and a 3.09 FIP. The Angels have been playing below-average baseball to start the year, but they should find a way to get a win here.

Bet on the Angels (-190) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 22): New York Yankees ML (-140)

For our final pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Tampa Bay Rays outright on the moneyline. The Yankees ended up losing game 2 of this three-game series after winning game 1, 4-2. If a trend is going to continue here, the Yankees won’t lose back-to-back games. They haven’t lost back-to-back games much at all this season as they’re currently 50-18.

The Yankees are going to be throwing Jordan Montgomery and that should be great news for us. He’s held hitters in the current Tampa Bay Rays lineup to a .220 batting average with an average exit velocity of only 88 MPH.

Shane Baz is going to be on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays and that’s great news for us. The youngster does have elite stuff on paper, but he’s struggled to start the season with a 5.40 ERA.

Bet on the Yankees (-140) at BetOnline

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +330 parlay odds at BetOnline.