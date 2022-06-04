Milepost Music sessions to be held on Blue Ridge Parkway beginning June 5

Regional musicians are coming to the Blue Ridge Parkway for intimate Sunday afternoon concerts from June through September in Virginia and North Carolina.

Performers include The McKenzies, Twin Creeks Stringband, The Bouncers, Big Ron Hunter, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, Harmony Hill, Beverly Street String Band, His and Hers, Root 2 Music, Eric + Addie, Uncle Henry’s Favorites, and more.

The sessions will take place at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry Mill, and Doughton Park.

The first session is June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter at milepost 86 in Bedford.

Additional concerts are offered at specified locations on the following dates:

Humpback Rocks, milepost 5.8 (near Visitor Center & Picnic Area), Virginia: Third Sunday of the month (June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18)

Peaks of Otter, milepost 85.6 (near the Peaks of Otter Lodge), Virginia: First Sunday of the month (June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4)

Roanoke Mountain Day Picnic Area, milepost 120.4, Virginia: Third Sunday of the month (July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18)

Mabry Mill, milepost 176.1 (in the Old Mill Village), Virginia: Second Sunday of the month (June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11)

The Bluffs Restaurant, milepost 241 (near the lodge at Doughton Park), North Carolina: Fourth Sunday of the month (June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25)

Milepost Music is presented by the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The center is a national park facility along the Blue Ridge Parkway and a venue partner of The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

