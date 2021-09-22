McAuliffe calls on childcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Terry McAuliffe is calling on all childcare providers in Virginia to require staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Virginia, there have been 1,432 total hospitalizations of patients under the age of 17 with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Just last week, there were at least 252 pediatric patients hospitalized for suspected or confirmed COVID infections, the highest since the pandemic began.

Right now, 76 percent of all ICU beds in Virginia are occupied.

“The only way we are going to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain our strong economy, and keep children safe is by making sure every eligible Virginian is vaccinated. That is why today I am calling on child care providers to require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” McAuliffe said. “My opponent, Glenn Youngkin, refuses to support vaccine requirements for educators, healthcare workers, and state employees, and he’s promised to repeal critical COVID safety measures on Day One if he’s elected. Virginia parents deserve to know their children will be kept safe, and that’s exactly what my plan does.”