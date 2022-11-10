Litecoin Price Prediction – What Price Will LTC Pump To, Will These Cryptos Pump Higher D2T, IMPT, TAMA, and RIA?

After dipping below $50 in early October 2022, Litecoin went bullish, reaching $57.34 on October 29. With renewed enthusiasm after a downward spiral, we will compare it to D2T, IMPT, TAMA, and RIA.

Litecoin got its engine in high gear after going above $60 on November 2nd. However, it has yet to witness significant growth to cause a stir in the volatile market. That does not rule out its price climbing to $100 in the coming months, as we will find out in this article.

About Litecoin

As mentioned, Litecoin trails behind Bitcoin as a more affordable alternative. It shares many similarities, but core differences give it uniqueness. A prominent one is the block processing time of 2.5 seconds instead of Bitcoin’s 10 seconds.

On the one hand, Litecoin has a processing speed four times faster than Bitcoin, and on the other, a more complicated mining system. Litecoin uses the Scrypt mining algorithm, which is still a proof-of-work mechanism. Contrary to Bitcoin, this algorithm makes it easier to participate in mining by generating hashes with common hardware.

While that is positive, the FPGA and ASIC devices required for mining Litecoin have more complexities. They are also more expensive to produce than those for Bitcoin.

Litecoin Price Predictions

Litecoin reached $64.13 on November 3, up from $55.12 when the month started. Speculators expect the coin to continue pumping. However, we will let you be the judge of that with these few predictions.

The Relative Strength Index shows that Litecoin might have crossed into the overbought territory. However, that has not affected the bullish sentiment and investors pulling resources to buy the crypto. This action is the backbone of the coin’s recent upward trend.

Longforecast is optimistic that Litecoin will end 2022 at $88.2 despite opening November at $55.12. It expects the coin to remain bullish in January 2023, reaching a high of $90.7. However, the remainder of the year could look better for the crypto, with a predicted price of $47.2.

Following the prediction from Longforecast, the coin presents a three-month window for investors. Then, it will nosedive down to half its price by the end of the year.

Tradingbeasts has a different perspective on the cryptocurrency. It predicts the coin to pump to $73.078 by December. Then, 2023 will be a steady bullish run for it before it ends the year at $84.824.

Both predictions point to a superb run for the coin in the next two months. However, things are sketchy beyond January 2023. You can take the risk, invest in crypto, or put your cash in other coins.

The table below shows the expected minimum and maximum prices from 2023 to 2025.

Year Minimum Maximum Average 2023 $49.107 $84.834 $66.971 2024 $59.382 $118.175 $88.779 2025 $82.287 $148.906 $115.597

The world now clamors for more eco-friendly coins, and a few stand out among them. Let us look at them and see if they will pump higher to give better returns than Litecoin.

Litecoin Alternatives

The following eco-friendly coins might give higher returns than Litecoin:

D2T

IMPT

TAMA

RIA

SAND

Let us look at them closely and explore their properties and potential.

D2T

One of the best times to invest in a coin is during its presale. D2T, the native token of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, is in its third presale at 0.0533 USDT per token. As of the time of this writing, it is already at 90% of the amount it intended to raise.

The Dash 2 Trade community boasts over 70,000 traders. That is an impressive feat, considering its native token is still in presale stage 3. The platform is still in its VC investment stages.

With a proposed launch in the first quarter of 2023, Dash 2 Trade is taking trading to another level. Users can access advanced tools, including strategy builders, analyzers, risk profilers, listing alerts, and technical indicators. However, most of these features will be available to users with the D2T token.

Investors can cash out when the coin gets CEX and DEX listings in the first quarter of 2023 – with the first listing D2T announced to be at LBank. In addition, more features and tools will roll out in the coming months.

Since it is yet to launch, we cannot predict the price movements. However, its features and tools are enough to spark interest and create demand. That will be especially true as the platform will be accessible to users with the D2T token.

IMPT

Another eco-friendly token, IMPT, is already halfway through its second presale. Although the creators slated January 31 for the second stage to end, the token might sell out before then. The fast sell-out rate is not too distant from the project backing the coin.

IMPT tackles environmental pollution, specifically in the area of carbon emissions. It provides a way for users to offset their carbon footprints and earn rewards. You can say it is a two-way street because you invest in the environment and make returns.

You will earn IMPT tokens when purchasing from environment-conscious brands partnering with the project. A direct-buy feature is also available on the platform if you prefer to buy the coins directly. After getting the IMPT tokens, you can mint them into NFTs and sell them in the green marketplace.

IMPT is about saving the environment, and the notion has become popular globally. Hence, it is easy to see the rise in interest in purchasing the token.

TAMA

TAMA completed its beta presale stage in mid-August after raising $10 million in record four weeks. Its remarkable run brought initial investors over 400% returns.

The coin made it to the CEX and DEX listings in late September, adding LBank and MEXC a week later. Although the token is not listed on the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, it has applied to be listed there. That could turn the tide and put it on a bullish run in the coming weeks.

Although a meme coin, TAMA revolves around NFTs and the potential profits of the play-to-earn space. It offers users the possibility of training their NFTs as pets and getting them battle-ready to compete and win rewards.

The Tamaverse project shows massive potential, unlike other meme coins in its class. Although the token is below its all-time high of $0.1871, the next few months could tell a different story.

RIA

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a game playable by crypto and non-crypto users. This approach will develop the interest of those who have yet to embrace cryptocurrency. At the center of this project is RIA, the native token.

After much hype, the platform went live with the RIA presales, which are selling out fast. As of this writing, the price is 1 USDT for 50.00 RIA tokens. When you read this article, you might find it at a higher price because people are rushing in for a buy.

The project’s reliance on play-to-earn games is a prudent move. Then, using blockchain to give players complete control of their earnings makes it even more appealing. You will earn eRIA tokens and NFT rewards in the game.

RIA is an ERC-20 token that will increase in value as more players join the game. Also, the project hopes to get listed on CEX before the year ends.

SAND

Another of the top alternatives to Litecoin is the Sandbox. In short, this project is focused on the Metaverse, which allows people from all over the world to experience the Sandbox ecosystem while interacting and socializing.

Users can design and customize their avatars in the Sandbox Metaverse, which can then be utilized to participate in play-to-earn games. This implies that users can earn SAND, the platform’s in-game currency, by completing certain objectives.

In terms of market performance, SAND has produced enormous returns since its introduction. In the middle of 2020, The Sandbox had an initial price of $0.05 and peaked at $8.40 by November 2021. Thus, this results in gains of more than 16,000%. Not shabby for a little more than a year of trading.

With that being said, SAND’s value has since declined, much like the majority of altcoins in this market. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, you can get this top-rated altcoin for as little as $0.84 a token. This price is great for investors who want to profit from the next bull run.

Conclusion

Litecoin has gone on a bullish run and is not looking to back down. It took off in late October and continued its upward trend into November. From all indications, it looks set to end the year on a high note, giving substantial returns to investors.

However, predictions from different sources tell a different story. Some believe Litecoin’s value will fall, while others forecast modest growth. Such uncertainty calls for diversification of your investment into D2T, TAMA, RIA, and IMPT.

Three of these eco-friendly coins are on presale and have solid projects backing them. Investing in them could be prudent as you prepare for next year.