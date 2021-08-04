Liberty’s partnership with INFLCR to strengthen Soar Initiative

When Liberty’s 550-plus student-athletes return to campus, they will have a robust tool at their fingertips to help them navigate the new NIL era.

Liberty Athletics announced today a partnership with social media distribution partner INFLCR to help Flames’ student-athletes prepare for the changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics.

INFLCR will be used by all of Liberty Athletics’ programs to empower its student-athletes to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

“Our partnership with industry-leader INFLCR will be the cornerstone of the Soar Initiative that provides education, content and resources for our student-athletes to enhance and expand their personal brand in the NIL era,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “INFLCR will also be a valuable asset in amplifying the story of Liberty Athletics as the fastest rising program in the nation.”

In an effort to continue to serve the ever-expanding needs of its student-athletes, Liberty Athletics launched the Soar Initiative, last fall. The goal of the Soar Initiative is to educate and empower Liberty’s student-athletes to build and expand their personal brand.

The Soar Initiative involves a comprehensive effort between both campus professionals and national experts to help equip Liberty student-athletes to capitalize on NIL within NCAA legislation and position themselves for success.

“Liberty Athletics recognizes how innovative technology plays a role in the success of its student-athletes and currently leverages Teamworks as a department-wide solution to seamlessly communicate and operate with athletes and staff,” said Jim Cavale, INFLCR Founder & Chief Executive Officer.

“Now, we’re excited to incorporate INFLCR and its Verified product features into the Flames’ NIL program for athletes to have the education, guidance, and content to build their brand and monetize NIL opportunities. With INFLCR’s NIL compliance tracking fea