Liberty Athletics partners with Paciolan

Published Saturday, Jul. 24, 2021, 4:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Paciolan has partnered with Liberty University to deliver complete mobile ticketing, fundraising and marketing solutions for university and athletics events.

Liberty will leverage Paciolan’s industry-leading technology to enhance the consumer experience via an integrated ticketing and fundraising platform, making it easy for fans to purchase tickets or donate to the Flames Club through a single platform.

“Partnering with an industry leader in Paciolan enables Liberty Athletics to provide elite ticketing services to our alumni, fans, students and student-athletes,” said Ian McCaw, Liberty Director of Athletics.

“We look forward to incorporating Paciolan’s advanced technology to enhance Liberty’s already exceptional game day experience. Moreover, the Paciolan platform will afford us the opportunity to engage in more personalized communications with Flames Nation.”

Liberty University will be able to offer a fully integrated ticketing and donor experience for its fans. This enables fans and supporters to purchase tickets and donate through a single, integrated ecommerce experience and manage profiles and accounts with fan-friendly online features. Liberty will now gain a complete view of fans, season ticket holders, and donors to create rich programs personalized for each fan.

Liberty University also has access to Paciolan’s marketing automation platform. This powerful marketing tool allows staff to target rich email marketing messages and communications to fans based on previous purchase history, donor status, and preferences. .

Liberty will also take full advantage of Paciolan’s mobile ticketing and account management functionality. With these tools, Liberty will give fans rich mobile ticketing features, including the ability to manage and transfer tickets through SMS text to family friends.

As a partner, Liberty University receives Paciolan’s signature service and support. In addition, the university staff will team up with a highly experienced client partner, an e-commerce operations specialist, and a marketing automation specialist who will help with strategic planning, sharing best practices, and consulting on the use of Paciolan tools.

“We are very excited to partner with Liberty to power an integrated, mobile ticketing, fundraising, and marketing solution,” said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. “These fan-friendly tools help to create an excellent customer experience during every interaction with Flames fans.”