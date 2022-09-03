Late FredNats rally falls short in loss to ShoreBirds
The FredNats put two aboard in the ninth, but ultimately could not overcome a 3-2 deficit late Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium vs. the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Andry Lara got the start for the FredNats and allowed just three hits and one run (one earned) in six innings. He struck out six in a no-decision. The FredNats trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh before a pair of RBI doubles by Trey Lipscomb and Geraldi Diaz netted the team a 2-1 lead.
The Shorebirds quickly struck back though, tagging reliever Marquis Grissom Jr. for two runs in the eighth. Will Frizzell and Lipscomb boarded in the ninth, but were ultimately left to end the contest. Moises Chace earned his second win with five innings of two-run relief. Yaqui Rivera earned his third save with two scoreless frames. Each team finished with six hits.
The FredNats now stand at 36-21 in the second half and are 4.5 games ahead of Carolina in the chase for the Carolina League North crown. The team’s magic number will be 4 entering Saturday’s 6:05 start. RHP Mason Denaburg will get the ball on the mound vs. the Shorebirds.