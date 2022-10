Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Wyoming

Week 5 of the new NFL season has reached the Monday Night Football stage and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Wyoming.

How To Bet On A Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Wyoming

Best Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline

The Chiefs have posted big victory margins against the Raiders in five of their last six meetings, and have lost only 20 of the 77 matches they’ve played at the Arrowhead Stadium since 2013. We think they’re set to keep that domination going.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline

The average total points in his fixture has been 55 over the last ten games. The Chiefs, on average, have won this fixture 35.5-19.5 during that period. This is, in many ways, a natural extension of our first pick.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline

The Chiefs score a lot in this fixture, but they’ve also been among the leaky defenses this season and are conceding 2.5 TDs on average in every game. Devante Adams is going to be the focal point of most Raiders attacking plays and we think he will convert against this defense.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline

Mahomes is posting incredible passing numbers, with 11 passing TDs registered this season from just four games. We expect a high-scoring game, as mentioned above, and that simply isn’t possible without this man’s signature all over it.

Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Wyoming?

Anyone in Wyoming can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Wyoming or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

18 and over

Be in Wyoming or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Raiders vs Chiefs one game parlay sportsbooks for Wyoming. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

