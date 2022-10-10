Menu
las vegas raiders vs kansas city chiefs same game parlay betting picks how to place nfl same game parlay bet in michigan
Sports

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Michigan

Varun
Last updated:

It’s time for Monday Night Football in Week 5 of the new NFL season and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Michigan.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Raiders vs Chiefs parlay at +901.

How To Bet On A Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Michigan

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay.

Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Raiders-Chiefs SGP @ +901 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline

The Chiefs have dominated the Raiders in their last six meetings, covering the spread in a majority of some very high-scoring games. They also have a 74% win percentage at home since 2013. Heavy favorites in our books.

Chiefs to win -330 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline

This fixture has produced, on average, 55 points per game in the last iterations. The Chiefs lead the average scoreline stat 35.5-19.5 and we won’t be surprised if that is the ballpark scoreline at which this game will end.

Total points over over 47.5 -200 With BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline

Devante Adams has done it all offensively for his team so far this season – he leads in targets, receptions, receiving yards as well as TDs. He’ll be licking his lips against a Chiefs defense conceding 2.5 TDs per game so far.

Adams anytime TD scorer +105 with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline

Another player who will be excited at the prospect of this fixture is Patrick Mahomes, who has 11 passing TDs from just four games this season and will be a major creative force in a high-scoring game.

Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Michigan?

Anyone in Michigan can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Michigan or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Michigan or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

Varun

Varun is a web-journalist who specializes in soccer, cricket, and American sports.

