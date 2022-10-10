Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Hawaii

Week 5 of the new NFL season is upon us and here is how you can bet on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay in Hawaii.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Raiders vs Chiefs parlay at +901.

How To Bet On A Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Hawaii

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs same game parlay.

Best Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs to win -330 @ Betonline

The Raiders don’t travel well when it comes to this fixture. They’ve been against the spread in five of their last six games at the Arrowhead Stadium, and the Chiefs have built something of a fortress since 2013, having won 74% of their games there.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over over 47.5 -200 @ Betonline

This fixture, on average, has produced a total score of 55 points over the last ten games. The scoreline has been 35.5-19.5 on average in the Chiefs’ favor and given their home record, we think they will be hitting their average numbers at the very least.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Devante Adams anytime TD scorer +105 @ Betonline

Devante Adams has the Raiders’ best target, reception, receiving yards, and TD numbers this season. Expect him to come into his own against a defense currently giving away 2.5 TDs per game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +150 @ Betonline

Mahomes has been setting the stage alight with his offensive play this season, and is currently among a few offensive players who have hit double-figure passing TD numbers. Expect him to hit his average (2.75) or better.

Can I Bet On Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay In Hawaii?

Anyone in Hawaii can bet on Raiders vs Chiefs same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Hawaii or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

18 and over

Be in Hawaii or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Raiders vs Chiefs one game parlay sportsbooks for Hawaii. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Hawaii by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Hawaii Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Bovada Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for same game parlays and you can use your bonus to get in on same game parlays for the NFL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 Hawaii Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in Hawaii, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



MyBookie Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



MyBookie will give you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in Hawaii for the Raiders vs Chiefs game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Hawaii Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



BetUS Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



BetUS has a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Raiders vs Chiefs game.



BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Hawaii Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



XBet Raiders vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Promo



XBet is well known for its same game parlays, and are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Raiders vs Chiefs game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions