JMU Football: Dukes, without Centeio, fall to Marshall, 26-12, dropping second straight

The James Madison football team has now lost back-to-back games, falling at home for the first time this season, losing 26-12 to visiting Marshall on Saturday.

The Dukes (5-2) fell at Georgia Southern last week and are now in a rut ahead of a tough game at Louisville on Nov. 5.

The Dukes actually had a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, getting a Cameron Wise field goal before a touchdown reception from Zach Horton. JMU scored all 12 of its points in the first quarter and was held scoreless the rest of the way as the Thundering Herd outscored the hosts 24-0 from the second quarter onward.

Just a week after an uncharacteristically sloppy game, the Dukes were sloppy again as standout quarterback Todd Centeio was ruled out before the game kicked off. In stepped freshman Billy Atkins out of Parkton, Md. The returns were not good. He went 13-for-35 for 164 yards, throwing one touchdown and a staggering four interceptions.

Talented running back Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 96 yards on 20 carries, but the struggles in the air doomed the Dukes all day as they could not get going. The main reason was a complete failing on third downs. JMU finished the game 0-for-17 on third down, while Marshall wasn’t much better at 3-for-18.

The Dukes had only 247 yards on the day and averaged 2.2 yards per rush. JMU had five turnovers on the day and has now had nine total in its last two games.

Virginia native Khalan Laborn, a Florida State transfer and running back for Marshall, rushed for 151 yards on 30 carries on the day, scoring two touchdowns.