JLARC to present reviews of VEC, transportation infrastructure

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet Monday to hear staff present findings and recommendations.

Operations and Performance of the Virginia Employment Commission

Transportation Infrastructure and Funding

Economic Development Incentives 2021

Cardinal, the state’s Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) system

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Shared Committee room in the Pocahontas Building (Room E007, Ground Floor, 900 E. Main St.) in Richmond and will be livestreamed at the Virginia House of Delegates’ livestreaming page.

JLARC’s Topic Selection Subcommittee will meet at 12:30 p.m. to discuss future JLARC studies.

Staff’s reports and presentations will be uploaded to JLARC’s website (jlarc.virginia.gov/calendar.asp) following the meeting.

Virginia Employment Commission

JLARC directed staff to review VEC after the agency received an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance (UI) claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to large backlogs and overwhelmed the agency’s call centers. JLARC staff presented their interim findings and recommendations in September, which including near-term recommendations related to UI claims processing, the agency’s UI IT modernization project, and call center performance. The presentation at Monday’s meeting will include updates on recommendations presented in September, long-term recommendations to improve agency performance, management of the UI trust fund, Virginia’s UI benefits levels, employer taxes, and oversight of VEC.

Transportation infrastructure and funding

In 2020, JLARC directed its staff to study the adequacy of Virginia’s transportation infrastructure and funding. Staff will present findings related to the condition of transportation assets, the state’s transportation near-term and long-term planning processes, funding for maintenance and transportation improvements, and the sustainability of transportation revenues over the long term.

Ongoing oversight

JLARC staff will present two reviews related to JLARC’s ongoing oversight, its annual economic development incentives report and an update on Cardinal, the state’s enterprise resources planning (ERP) system, which is designed to integrate the state’s business functions.

For more information, visit jlarc.virginia.gov or call (804) 786-1258.

