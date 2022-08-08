Jake Paul Accepts KSI Challenge for Winner-Take-All Fight
Jake Paul accepted a challenge from KSI to fight in 2023 at Wembley Stadium in a winner-take-all bout for 100% of the purse.
Both Paul and KSI saw their scheduled opponents back out of their next fight. Since then, the two YouTube boxers have been going back and forth trash-talking each other on Twitter.
Check out KSI’s challenge and Jake Paul’s response below.
I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.
Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.
Will you accept?@jakepaul
— ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022
Paul didn’t hesitate to accept the fight, but on one condition. KSI had to admit that as of today, he wasn’t quite up to Paul’s level as a boxer.
Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.
Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…
You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr https://t.co/UczxNAnmHv
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2022
KSI Admits Jake Paul Is A Better Boxer
While Paul may have been trying to humiliate him, KSI didn’t back down.
On Twitter, KSI responded:
As of today in boxing you’re better.
Let’s run it b****.
For now, it appears that a potential Jake Paul vs KSI fight will be scheduled for 2023 at Wembley Stadium.
Who Is The Better Boxer: Jake Paul or KSI?
For now, it would appear that Paul has the edge in both skill and experience in the boxing ring.
Originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi, KSI is now preparing to fight Swamz on August 27.
KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, hasn’t fought since 2019 when he defeated Logan Paul in his pro boxing debut.
On that same fight card, Jake Paul defeated KSI’s younger brother in his first and only amateur boxing match.
Shortly after, Paul turned pro and amassed a 5-0 record while beating the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in the process.
Who Has Jake Paul Beaten In His Boxing Career?
Paul’s first three professional fights ended in the first two rounds by way of KO or TKO.
He is 5-0 with four knockouts in five career pro fights.
Check out the list below to find out who Jake Paul has beaten in his boxing career.
- Ali Eson Gib (1-0)
- Nate Robinson (2-0)
- Ben Askren (3-0)
- Tyron Woodley (4-0)
- Tyron Woodley II (5-0)