How to Bet on Wimbledon 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide

Wimbledon will see its first serve of the competition next week as South London prepares for one of the biggest events in tennis, which will run for two weeks from Monday, June 27, to Sunday, July 10.

California Wimbledon Betting Guide — How to Watch Wimbledon 2022 in California

The Championships Tournament: Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon 2022 Wimbledon 2022 Date: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Wimbledon 2022 Winner: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2022 Purse: $40,350,000

$40,350,000 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon 2022 Odds: Novak Djokovic -120 | Iga Swiatek +150

Wimbledon 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Check out the chart below for the best Wimbledon betting odds at BetOnline, one of the top tennis betting sites in the US.

Men’s Singles Wimbledon 2022 Odds Play Novak Djokovic -120 Matteo Berrettini +550 Rafael Nadal +700 Carlos Alcaraz +1000 Felix Auger Aliassime +1400 Hubert Hurkacz +1600 Nick Kyrgios +2200

Women’s Singles Wimbledon 2022 Odds Play Iga Swiatek +150 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1400 Serena Williams +1800 Belinda Bencic +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2200

The Best Tennis Betting Sites in California for Wimbledon 2022 | Wimbledon Betting Sites

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.

BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on one of tennis’ biggest tournaments – whether you are backing Novak Djokovic to make it back-to-back wins in London or Rafael Nadal to build on his momentum from the French Open, use our guide listed above to sign up to BetOnline.

BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.

Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices for the Wimbledon, so use our guide listed above to sign up to BetUS.

MyBookie has one of the best Sportsbook’s out there, with thousands of markets to choose from and the welcome bonus afford customers to explore these endlessly.

If you have an inkling as to who will prevail victorious in this year’s Wimbledon competition between the most elite tennis players on the planet, then follow the steps above to get set up with MyBookie.

Wimbledon 2022 Picks and Predictions

