How to Bet on Horse Racing in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on Horse Racing in NY

The final Triple Crown race, the Belmont Stakes is known as the Test of Champions. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on horse racing in New York ahead of Belmont Stakes 2022.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 11th from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The field of eight of the top thoroughbreds in the nation will race just before 7 PM ET with $1.5 million dollars on the line for jockeys, trainers, and owners.

New York sports betting fans can bet on the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes this weekend from the comfort of their own homes, all while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on horse racing in New York, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for NY residents looking to bet on the Belmont Stakes this weekend.

How to Bet on Horse Racing in New York | Belmont Stakes Betting Guide

New York sports betting is still not recognized as state law – Regardless, betting on horse racing in New York is still very possible, with just a few extra added steps needed along the way.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on horse racing in New York, check out the instructions below.

The Top New York Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes 2022 headlines a spectacular day of racing at Belmont Park, which will also feature eight other graded stakes, including three “Win-and-You’re-In” qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Scroll down to learn more about the best New York horse racing betting sites and what they have to offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 this weekend.

New York Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in New York

Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Odds

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, Belmont Stakes 2022 still features a deep field of horses.

2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track at Belmont Park in hopes of becoming the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

An 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has much more favorable odds to win at Belmont Park. After drawing post position 4, he opened with 7-2 morning line odds but BetOnline is currently offering +550 odds for Rich Strike to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

While Rich Strike is among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, he won’t be the favorite at Belmont Park this weekend. After drawing post 1, We The People has moved to the top of the board. With 2-1 morning line odds, horseplayers can still find better odds for We The People online. BetOnline currently offers +250 odds for the Belmont Stakes betting favorite.

After opening as the early betting favorite, Mo Donegal has moved down the board at the best horse racing betting sites. At +250 odds, Mo Donegal is still the co-favorite at BetOnline but has moved down the board at BetUS and other online racebooks.

Known as the Test of Champions, the Belmont Stakes is the toughest test among the three Triple Crown races. Not only is it the longest Triple Crown race but the Belmont Stakes is often the only time that three-year-old colts and fillies will be asked to compete in a 1 ½ mile race.

For some horses, the added distance might prove to be an advantage.

One of those horses, Nest, is among the contenders at Belmont Park with +700 odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650), Ethereal Road (+1000), and Barber Road (+1400) are among the longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play We The People +250 Mo Donegal +250 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +700 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +2500 Golder Glider +2800

Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks | Free Belmont Stakes Picks

Todd Pletcher’s second entry into the Belmont Stakes 2022 is the lone filly, #3 Nest. The Repole stable horse finished as the runner-up in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks and has managed to earn upwards of $645k so far in 2022, with two first-place finishes in her three showings so far this year.

Nest is positioned in the #3 spot beside the Kentucky Derby winner #4 Rich Strike, who is expected to be the front runner in Saturday’s race. If Nest can stay on pace with Rich Strike, she may have a great chance to pull ahead in what may end up being an eight wide dash to the finish line on Saturday.

At the current fixed odds of 8-1, Nest is a great bet to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

