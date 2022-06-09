How to Bet on Horse Racing in FL | Florida Sports Betting Sites

While Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law, betting on the 2022 Belmont Stakes in Florida is still very possible. In this article, we’ll show residents how to bet on horse racing in Florida and claim free bets ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 11th from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The event will see eight of the top thoroughbreds in North America race with $1.5 million dollars on the line, and a chance to step into the winner’s circle at Belmont and be draped in the coveted blanket made of carnations, the New York State flower.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, is among the top favorites to win the third jewel of America’s thoroughbred horse racing triple crown.

To learn more about how to bet on horse racing in Florida, continue reading as we explore the very best betting options for Florida sports betting fans looking to wager on this Saturday’s running of the Belmont Stakes.

How to Bet on Horse Racing in Florida | Belmont Stakes Betting Guide

Florida sports betting is still legalized and regulated as state law, despite being one of the most highly populated cities in the country. Even still, betting on the Belmont Stakes 2022 in Florida is still very possible. If you’re brand new to betting on horse racing, or are just looking for a quick refresh, you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on horse racing in Florida, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get free bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes Register for an account and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Claim your free bets for the Belmont Stakes in Florida Use your free horse racing bets on Belmont Stakes 2022

The Top Florida Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

The best Florida sports betting sites are currently offering free bets and bonus cash exclusively to Florida residents who sign-up to bet on the Belmont Stakes. Florida residents can cash in on up to $5,750 in free horse racing bets for Saturday’s big race at Belmont Park.

Saturday’s race card delivers a number of other graded stakes races, including three qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders Cup World Championships, which will take place in November 2022.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Florida horse racing betting sites and what they have to offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 XBet – $500 in Free Horse Racing Bets Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Belmont Stakes 2022

Florida Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in Florida

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: Mo Donegal +250 | We The People +250 | Rich Strike +550

Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Odds

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, Belmont Stakes 2022 still features a deep field of horses.

2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track at Belmont Park in hopes of becoming the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

An 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has much more favorable odds to win at Belmont Park. After drawing post position 4, he opened with 7-2 morning line odds but BetOnline is currently offering +550 odds for Rich Strike to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

While Rich Strike is among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, he won’t be the favorite at Belmont Park this weekend. After drawing post 1, We The People has moved to the top of the board. With 2-1 morning line odds, horseplayers can still find better odds for We The People online. BetOnline currently offers +250 odds for the Belmont Stakes betting favorite.

After opening as the early betting favorite, Mo Donegal has moved down the board at the best horse racing betting sites. At +250 odds, Mo Donegal is still the co-favorite at BetOnline but has moved down the board at BetUS and other online racebooks.

Known as the Test of Champions, the Belmont Stakes is the toughest test among the three Triple Crown races. Not only is it the longest Triple Crown race but the Belmont Stakes is often the only time that three-year-old colts and fillies will be asked to compete in a 1 ½ mile race.

For some horses, the added distance might prove to be an advantage.

One of those horses, Nest, is among the contenders at Belmont Park with +700 odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650) and Barber Road (+1400) are among the longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in Florida.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play We The People +250 Mo Donegal +250 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +700 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +2500 Golder Glider +2800

Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks | Free Belmont Stakes Picks

The #3 horse, Nest, comes in at 8-1 fixed odds to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Nest is the only filly in the field and will look to become the first female horse to win the Belmont Stakes since Rags to Riches did it in 2007.

Nest was the runner-up at the 2022 Kentucky Oaks last month and has managed to finish in first place in two of her three showings so far this year. The Pletcher trained, Repole stabled filly has drawn the #3 position, directly beside one of the top favorites and expected front runner, #4 Rich Strike.

If Nest can keep up to pace out of the gate early, she is a great wager at the current price of 8-1 odds, especially in a race that has a good chance of becoming an eight wide dash to the finish line around the final turn come Saturday.

Bet on Nest at fixed odds of 8-1 via BetOnline to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Like this: Like Loading...