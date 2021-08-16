‘Hoos in the Summer League: Updates on TM3, Hauser, Huff, more

Trey Murphy III had another 20+-point night in the NBA Summer League Sunday night, in an 80-79 New Orleans Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors.

And you were thinking he should come back for another year of college ball.

Murphy had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting (4-of-7 from three) and six rebounds in 30 minutes for the Pelicans, who drafted TM3 with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft last month.

Kyle Guy, starting at guard for Golden State in the game, had three points on 1-of-6 shooting, with five rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes.

It was a rare off night for Guy, who is averaging 10.0 points in the Summer League for the Warriors, shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from three.

Guy played his first two seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, who released him last month, averaging 2.8 points per game in mostly garbage-time action in 2020-2021.

Big night for Diakite in Bucks loss

Mamadi Diakite had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting (2-of-4 from three) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks in a 93-83 Summer League loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Diakite, who won a ring with the Bucks as a reserve in 2020-2021, is averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the Summer League, shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from three.

Diakite split his time between the Bucks and the G League in 2020-2021, averaging 3.1 points per game in 14 appearances in the NBA, and 18.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in the G League.

Jay Huff got 14 minutes off the bench for the Wiz in the win, not scoring or grabbing a rebound in his time on the floor, with two assists and two blocks on the ledger.

Huff, in the Summer League season, is averaging 4.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Big game for Hauser in big C’s win

Sam Hauser put up 21 points in 26 minutes for the Boston Celtics in a 108-71 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Hauser was 7-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-10 from three in the win, and had seven assists and four rebounds.

Hauser is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in the Summer League, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from three.

Filling out rosters

Braxton Key is making the most of his minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League team, averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. Key spent the 2020-2021 season in the G League, where he averaged 4.3 points per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three.

is making the most of his minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League team, averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. Key spent the 2020-2021 season in the G League, where he averaged 4.3 points per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three. London Perrantes is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team. Perrantes played the 2020-2021 season for the Austin Spurs in the G League, averaging 6.7 points and 5.6 assists per agme, shooting 34.3 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three.

is averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team. Perrantes played the 2020-2021 season for the Austin Spurs in the G League, averaging 6.7 points and 5.6 assists per agme, shooting 34.3 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three. Justin Anderson is averaging 2.0 points per game for the Houston Rockets Summer League team. The former first-round pick last played in the NBA in 2019-2020 with Brooklyn, and has averaged 5.2 points per game over five seasons in stints with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn, and 21.1 points points per game in parts of two seasons in the G League.

Story by Chris Graham