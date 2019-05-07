Hauser brothers include Virginia among finalists
Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser have narrowed their list of transfer options to three schools: Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
The brothers announced last month their intention to transfer from Marquette. Both are underclassmen, and would have to sit out the 2019-2020 season under NCAA transfer rules.
Sam Hauser, a 6’8” junior, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game in 2018-2019. Joey Hauser, a 6’9” freshman, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game this past season.
Both are also threats from deep: Joey shot 42.5 percent from three-point range, and Sam shot 40.2 percent from behind the arc.
One other stat to weigh in: Sam’s effective field-goal percentage was 57.6, and Joey’s was 54.2.
Kyle Guy led Virginia’s starters in 2018-2019 with an EFA of 58.5.
According to Jeff Goodman at Stadium, the Hausers are set to visit Virginia on Thursday.
Story by Chris Graham
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.