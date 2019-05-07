Hauser brothers include Virginia among finalists

Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser have narrowed their list of transfer options to three schools: Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

The brothers announced last month their intention to transfer from Marquette. Both are underclassmen, and would have to sit out the 2019-2020 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Sam Hauser, a 6’8” junior, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game in 2018-2019. Joey Hauser, a 6’9” freshman, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game this past season.

Both are also threats from deep: Joey shot 42.5 percent from three-point range, and Sam shot 40.2 percent from behind the arc.

One other stat to weigh in: Sam’s effective field-goal percentage was 57.6, and Joey’s was 54.2.

Kyle Guy led Virginia’s starters in 2018-2019 with an EFA of 58.5.

According to Jeff Goodman at Stadium, the Hausers are set to visit Virginia on Thursday.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google