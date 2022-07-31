Grenier’s blast not enough for Norfolk Tides in loss in Memphis
The Norfolk Tides (46-52) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (54-44), 5-2, Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The Tides now trail in the series, but can tie the series tomorrow before returning to Harbor Park on August 2 to host the Nashville Sounds.
Cadyn Grenier took the lead for the Tides with a two-run homer in third that also scored Richie Martin. Starter Bruce Zimmermann tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three, keeping the lead through then.
Memphis ended up taking the lead late in the game. In the seventh, Pedro Pages hit an RBI single to cut the lead in half. In the eighth, the Redbirds took the lead when Roberto Baldoquin first tied the game with an RBI single, then Ben DeLuzio knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single himself. Pages did add an insurances run with and RBI groundout, and then later scored on a wild pitch to make the final score, 5-2.
Tomorrow the Tides have LHP DL Hall (2-5, 4.45) making the start. Memphis will throw LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 4.61). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.