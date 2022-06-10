Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka odds, picks and best bets for UFC 275

GLOVER TEIXEIRA aims to make a successful first defence of his UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Jiri Prochazka on Saturday night in Singapore at UFC 275. The 42-year-old shocked the world by submitting former champion Jan Blachowicz in the second round of their fight at UFC 267, becoming the older person to win 205-pound title and the second oldest person to ever win UFC gold.

With Jiri Prochazka, he has taken the UFC by storm since making his move across from Rizin in 2020. The Czech MMA superstar has had just two fights in the UFC, beating both Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes by knockout, and is seemingly challenging for UFC gold in just his third fight in the organisation. This fight is a great match up on paper and one you simply cannot miss this weekend as Teixeira vs Prochazka headlines UFC 275 in Singapore.

If you fancy a wager on this light-heavyweight mega-clash for the UFC title, read on and check out our betting picks and best bets, as well as all of the information you need ahead of Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka 📊 Records: Glover Teixeira (33-7) | Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1)

Glover Teixeira (33-7) | Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) 📅 Date: June 11th, 2022

June 11th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am EST

Approx. 12.30am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Light Heavyweight Title

UFC Light Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV / BT Sport

ESPN+ PPV / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore 🎲 Fight Odds: Glover Teixeira +175 | Jiri Prochazka -200

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Teixeira vs Prochazka fight this Saturday night from Miami.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Glover Teixeira +175 Jiri Prochazka -200 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka Betting Picks

The first selection for the main event at UFC 275 this weekend from us is that Jiri Prochazka will win the fight inside the first two rounds. Here is why.

Prochazka comes to Singapore this weekend fresh off the back of a 12 fight knockout streak, which includes his last two since his move to the UFC. The Czech powerhouse is a complete knockout artist, which is backed up by his impressive record of 25 knockouts in his 28 wins as a professional mixed martial artist.

Of Prochazka’s last eight knockout victories, seven of them have come inside the first round. Both of his knockouts in the UFC over Oezdemir and Reyes have come inside the first five minutes, which just emphasises how devastating a puncher the 29-year-old is and how he carries pure dynamite in his hands.

To further emphasise our selection of a Prochazka KO/TKO victory inside the first two rounds, look at his resumé. Of his 25 knockout victories, 24 of them have come inside the opening two rounds of action. That is a frightening stat, so it is clear to see that if Prochazka is going to claim victory, it will likely be via knockout in the first two rounds of the fight.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka betting tip: Prochazka to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-2 @ +150 with BetOnline

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka Best Bet

Digging a little deeper and trying to find you, our valued Augusta Free Press readers, the best possible betting value, we think that it could be quite likely that Glover Teixeira doesn’t make it out of the first round against Jiri Prochazka this weekend when the pair face off in the octagon in the main event of UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

At 42-years-old, Teixeira is the second oldest UFC champion in history, and is currently the oldest champion on the UFC roster by quite a distance. Although the Brazilian superstar fully deserves to be champion and has bee a professional MMA fighter for over 20 years, it is difficult to contend with young killers, like Prochazka, who are in their primes and who can switch your lights out at any given moment.

We fear slightly for Teixeira this weekend, as Prochazka is a pure animal and will be bring ultimate violence from the very first bell, looking to finish the fight as early as possibly. For that reason, we could see it being a first round stoppage victory for the Czech man, but we are playing it a bit safer, just in case Teixeira does survive an initial onslaught from Prochazka and makes it out of the first round.

Jiri Prochazka to land a knockdown in Round 1 against Glover Teixeira is out best bet of the fight, for sure. This means that if Prochazka lands a flurry of big shots and Teixeira goes down but gets back up and sees out the remainder of the first round, then the bet is a winner. Similarly, if Teixeira goes down and gets stopped in the first round, the bet will also be deemed a winner as Prochazka claimed a knockdown prior to the fight getting stopped.

This looks like a safe bet for us and one that is still a great price.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka best bet: Prochazka to land a Knockdown in Rounds 1 @ +225 with BetOnline

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka TV Channel and Live Stream

TV Channel (US): This light-heavyweight title fight at UFC 275 is available to US MMA fans via ESPN+ PPV.

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able this UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every kick and punch throw from UFC 275 on the BT Sport App.

Tale of the Tape

Glover Teixeira record and bio:

Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Date of Birth: 28th October 1979 (42-years-old)

28th October 1979 (42-years-old) Height: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Reach: 76″

76″ Total Fights: 40

40 Record: 33-7 (18 KOs, 10 submissions)

Jiri Prochazka record and bio:

Nationality: Czech

Czech Date of Birth: 14th October 1992 (29-years-old)

14th October 1992 (29-years-old) Height: 6′ 3″

6′ 3″ Reach: 80″

80″ Total Fights: 32

32 Record: 28-3-1 (25 KOs, 2 submissions)

