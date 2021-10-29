Game Notes: Old Dominion hosts Louisiana Tech in C-USA clash
Old Dominion is back in action after the bye week to host Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
|Old Dominion (1-6, 0-2 3-USA) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2 C-USA)
|Date
|Saturday • 3:30 p.m. • Norfolk • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Where to Watch
|CBS Sports Network
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|ODU leads 1-0
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion Louisiana Tech
ODU Notes
- Old Dominion is coming into this contest off its bye week, while Louisiana Tech played UTSA. ODU lost to WKU 43-20 on Oct. 16.
- In the contest against WKU, quarterback Hayden Wolffstarted his first game of the year, going 26-for-41 for 327 yards and two interceptions.
- Wide receiver Ali Jennings IIIhad a career day, catching 13 passes for 172 yards. His 13 catches were a career-high, and tied for the eighth highest total by an FBS player so far this season.
- Tight end Zack Kuntz also caught a career-best nine passes for 119 yards. Kuntz leads ODU with 36 catches on the year, while the 36 receptions is the fourth most by a tight end in FBS.
- Running back Blake Watsonrecorded his second-straight 100-yard day, rushing 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. The back-to-back 100 yard games are the first two of his career.
- Terry Jonesand R’Tarriun Johnson recorded career highs in tackles. In his first career start, Jones had 11 stops, while Johnson had 10 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
- This will be the second meeting all-time between ODU and Louisiana Tech and the first since 2014. In that matchup, ODU trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the defense pitched a second half shutout and ODU scored 10 second half points to send the game into overtime. Taylor Heinicke threw four interceptions in the games first four quarter, but tossed an eight-yard TD pass to David Washington in overtime to lift ODU to the win.
- Kaufman Mall has received an upgrade this season and includes a beer garden, a Giant TV to watch the early games, ESPN Radio 94.1 Game Zone and food trucks.