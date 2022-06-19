FredNats drop Saturday game to Myrtle Beach, 6-2

T.J. White scored two runs and the FredNats got a quality start from Bryan Caceres, but the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored two in the 7th and two in the 8th to win 6-2 and take a four games to one lead in the series.

The FredNats struck first in the 3rd inning when White walked and moved up to second base on a single from Jake Sullivan. Then, with two outs, Jeremy De La Rosa blooped a single over the third baseman and White finessed his way around the tag from the catcher to make it 1-0 Fredericksburg.

The Pelicans came storming back in the 5th. With two men in scoring position and two outs against Caceres, Ezequiel Pagan lined a triple to left center field to score both runners and make it 2-1. The FredNats had two men in scoring position in the 6th inning and could not score, but they did tie the game in the 7th.

White led off the inning with a double, and with one out, Jacob Young hit a chopper to third base. Pelican third baseman James Triantos made a good throw to first, and then White took off for third. The throw from first baseman Felix Stevens bounced back the shortstop Josue Huma, and White came home to tie the game at two.

Carolina League RBI leader Kevin Alcantara hit his 10th home run of the year in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-2, and then an inside-the-park home run for Juan Mora in the 8th salted the game away for Myrtle Beach.

At best, the FredNats could be one game out of first place at day’s end, and at worst, they could be two games out. Four games are left in the first half, which ends on June 23 with the winner automatically making the playoffs.

First pitch in the series finale in Myrtle Beach is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...