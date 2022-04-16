FredNats blow up on Firework Friday, defeat Carolina, 14-1

The Fredericksburg Nationals scored the final 14 runs of the game, including scoring in the first four innings to defeat the Carolina Mudcats 14-1 on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Rodney Theophile got the start and the win, Junior Martina hit a home run and had three RBIs, and Sammy Infante poked a three-run home run late for some insurance.

After the Mudcats scored in the 1st inning for the fourth straight game, the FredNats got two in their half of the 1st and never looked back. Martina hit his first homer of the year in the 2nd, a towering solo shot to make it 3-1. Brady House reached on an error and then came around to score on an RBI groundout from Branden Bossiere, and after it was all said and done in the 2nd, it was 5-1 Fredericksburg.

Martina then drove in two more runs in the 3rd with a single, and then House scored on a passed ball in the 4th to make it 8-1.

The score stayed that way until the 8th when the FredNats broke through for six runs.

Four walks, the final one to Bossiere, drove in the first run, and then Geraldi Diaz smacked a double off the foul line in deep right field to score two more. Then, Infante blasted hid second homer of the season to left field, a three-run shot that rounded out the scoring at 14-1.

Theophile got the win, going five innings and giving up just one unearned run with six strikeouts. Peyton Glavine was magnificent out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching three innings and allowing just two singles with four strikeouts to earn his second hold of the series. Orlando Ribalta finished it out for the FredNats on the mound with a scoreless 9th.

The two teams are back at it tomorrow night at 6:05 for game five of the six-game series. Dustin Saenz starts on the mound for the FredNats.

