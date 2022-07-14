Foundation opens nearly $15 million grant round to support conservation in Virginia
The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for nearly $15 million in land conservation grants, a record amount. For the first time, Virginia’s Indian tribes will be eligible to apply.
The foundation provides grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.
A total of $16 million each in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024 was approved in the state budget, with $4 million each year allocated to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. Another $2.9 million in previously awarded grants that was not spent because projects were withdrawn or came in under budget is being made available, in addition to the newly allocated $12 million.
The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100 percent.
In 2021, the board awarded $7.5 million for the fiscal year 2022 grant round to fund 30 conservation projects and protect 8,000 acres of land across the Commonwealth.
A virtual workshop for potential applicants is scheduled for August 8 at 1 p.m.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Tuesday, September 6, at 4 p.m.
Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application are available here.