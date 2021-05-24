first bank  

Fire rescue units in Albemarle County respond to a structure fire on Covesville Road

Published Monday, May. 24, 2021

(© George Sheldon – stock.adobe.com)

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, departments from Nelson County, and Winter Green Fire Department responded to a fire reported in a residential structure on Covesville Store Road in Covesville at 4 p.m. Monday.

Units responded within seven minutes. The fire is under control at this time. Six individuals will be displaced from two separate families, and The Red Cross is also responding to the incident. The structure is a total loss.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.


