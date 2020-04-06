Euro 2020 postponed for 2021: Favorites remain

Euro 2020 has been postponed for the summer of 2021, due to the coronavirus worldwide epidemics. Thus, all international matches in Europe and in most of the world have been postponed to a later date.

For example, the playoffs for the European Championship will be played no sooner than September, so we will wait until autumn to know all the players involved.

The good news is that we know 20 participating nations and the 16 national teams which will compete for the last remaining four spots, so we have the 36 potential candidates to win the Euro 2020 trophy.

And the bets are already on.

The odds at Unibet show that the fight is there between the top six favorites, with a seventh challenger and the eight being the defending champions.

Let’s have a look at all the odds and participating teams.

England (+500)

After being eliminated by Iceland in the last 16 round of Euro 2016, the England national team made it through the semifinals of World Cup 2018, and then easily won their qualifying group for Euro 2020, having the joint best attack.

And that’s an incredible attack, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. With also the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dele Alli, Harry Maguire and James Maddison, England finds itself on the first place in the Unibet odds list.

The Three Lions have been placed in Group D, along with World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia, qualifying group opponents Czech Republic, and the winner of playoff C (Serbia, Norway, Scotland or Israel).

The odds are +500.

Belgium (+550)

Belgium made it through quarterfinals at Euro 2016 and to third place at World Cup 2018, and then won all the matches in the qualifying group, with a staggering 40-3 overall goalscoring table.

Having Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku leading the attack and Thibaut Courtois and Toby Alderweireld guarding the back, The Red Devils will face the qualifying group opponents Russia, the debutants Finland, and Denmark, in Group B.

The odds are +550.

France (+600)

Surprisingly, France is the third when it comes to winning the Euro 2020 odds, but the 2018 world champions and 2016 European runners-up have been placed in a tough Group F with the Euro 2016 and 2019 Nations League winners Portugal and 2016 semifinalists and 2014 world champions Germany. The fourth team will be either Kosovo, Belarus, Georgia or North Macedonia, if Romania wins its playoffs, or Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary, otherwise.

Les Bleus feature some of the best players in the world, including Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Blaise Matuidi.

The odds are +600.

Netherlands (+700)

After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018, the Netherlands made it through Nations League 2019 final and finished second after Germany in the qualifying group.

With Virgil van Dijk and Matthis de Ligt in the back, and Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depah from the middle up, the team is the fourth favorite, being placed in Group C, with Ukraine and Austria. The fourth team will be either Romania, if it wins its playoffs, or Kosovo, Belarus, Georgia or North Macedonia, otherwise.

The odds are +700.

Spain (+800)

The formerly masters of Europe and of the world display a new generation, with Saul Niguez and Rodri, but also more experienced players, like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, David de Gea, Alvaro Morata, Jordi Alba, Isco or Thiago.

They have been placed in Group B, alongside with the qualifying group opponents Sweden, Poland and the winner of playoff B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Ireland or Northern Ireland).

The odds are +800.

Germany (+900)

The Mannschaft had an unsuccessful world cup, after six final tournaments in a row with reaching at least semifinals. They are placed in the same group as France, Portugal and either Kosovo, Belarus, Georgia or North Macedonia, if Romania wins its playoffs, or Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary, otherwise.

Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Marco Reus and Kai Harvetz are the current generation’s attack, with Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos being backed by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Joshua Kimmich.

The odds are +900.

Italy is the actual challenger for the top six favorites, with +1100 odds of winning the European Championship. They feature the likes of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti and will face Wales, Switzerland and Turkey, in Group A.

The defending champions, Portugal, which also won 2019 Nations League, come in eighth, with the odds at Unibet being +1700. Cristiano Ronaldo will be way over 36 years of age and he will be surrounded by youngsters Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves.

World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia have +2500 odds to win Euro 2020, and they still feature the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren, which started the final against France.

There are also countries like Serbia, which hasn’t yet qualified, but enjoys better odds (+10000) at Unibet than of some already qualified teams – Czech Republic and Wales, each with +15000, and Finland, with +20000.

