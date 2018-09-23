Erika Collazo-Vargas to speak on ‘Healthy Relationships’ at Bridgewater College

Erika Collazo-Vargas, a member of James Madison University’s Department of Health Sciences, will speak on “Is This Us? How to Recognize the Signs of Unhealthy Relationships and What to Do About Them” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

Collazo-Vargas will focus on creating and maintaining healthy relationship habits throughout the lifespan, strategies for improving communication and tools for recognizing when it is time to end the relationship.

Collazo-Vargas, an assistant professor of health sciences at JMU, teaches undergraduate health science courses and volunteers as a Safe Zone coordinator. Collazo-Vargas’ research focuses on sexual health and minority populations.

Collazo-Vargas earned a B.A. in pre-law from the University of Puerto Rico, an M.P.H. from the University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus and a Ph.D. in health behavior from Indiana University Bloomington.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.

